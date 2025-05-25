Janet and June boutique finds new home in Dixon

DIXON — A boutique clothing store in Dixon is giving off all the right vibes.

Janet & June is a boutique women’s clothing store owned by Sarah Bohm of Walnut. The store carries a vibrant collection of women’s clothing inspired by 90s and Y2K fashion, full of bold colors, fun patterns and statement pieces.

“We try to do lots of fun, colorful clothing that are stand-out pieces you don’t see everywhere else,” Bohm said. “We also have lots of gift shop stuff like greeting cards and jewelry. Besides the clothing, we started getting some more home goods and we also have some little girls clothing that’s popular.”

Janet & June clothing boutique is located at 115 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon. (Brandon Clark)

Although Janet & June is new to Dixon, it is far from a startup.

The boutique first opened in 2021 in Walnut during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bohm had just left her job as a certified nursing assistant in Geneseo when she decided to follow her longtime passion for fashion and community.

“Business ideas always came to me, but I never followed through with them,” Bohm said. “Fashion, clothing and putting outfits together has always been a big part of my life. It’s the one thing that I knew that I could do on my own.”

The Walnut store quickly took off and Bohm soon expanded to a second location in Rock Falls. Eventually, she combined both stores and moved the business to Sterling’s Northland Mall for nearly a year. However, when her family moved to Geneseo in 2022, Bohm followed them, moving the business with her.

Bohm recently moved back to the Sauk Valley area and purchased a house. She moved her storefront to Dixon in early April, setting up shop inside the city’s business incubator space at 115 S. Hennepin Ave. The business incubator is designed to help small businesses take root and grow, allowing entrepreneurs like Bohm to set up shop at a reduced cost while building their brand locally.

While the space is temporary – offered by the City of Dixon for up to 18 months – the move signals something permanent for Bohm.

“Dixon has been on my radar for years,” Bohm said. “We didn’t make a big announcement at first because I didn’t want people to think it was temporary in a bad way. We’re not going anywhere. Dixon is home now.”

Janet & June will start its summer hours on Sunday, June 1. It will be open from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until school resumes.

For more information, visit janetjunedixon.com.