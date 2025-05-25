Fritts to host June 7 shred event in Sterling

DIXON — State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting a shred event from 9-11 a.m. June 7 at Self Help Enterprises, 2300 W. Le Fevre Road, Sterling.

“Join my office and Self Help Enterprises for a free shred event,” Fritts said. “I invite all constituents to utilize this opportunity to safely and confidentially dispose of any documents you may have from the comfort of your car.”

Participants should follow all directions when entering the parking lot. This is a drive-up event, but participants may exit their vehicles to watch the shredding. Only residential paper documents without paper clips will be accepted.