Dixon school board selects vice president after repeatedly landing in a tie at its May 6 meeting

DIXON – The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board selected its next vice president Wednesday after repeatedly landing in a tie vote over the decision at its organizational meeting May 6.

Board member and incumbent Vice President Brandon Rogers was selected on a 4-3 vote over board member Jon Wadsworth. At the May 6 meeting, board member Kathleen Schaefer was absent, and the board repeatedly landed on a 3-3 vote split between the two nominees. On Wednesday, Schaefer’s vote broke that tie.

The duties of the vice president are to fill the role of the president if the office is vacant, the president is absent from a meeting or if they’re unable to perform the duties of president, according to board policy 2:110.

The president leads all board meetings and should create an environment that allows for decision-making. Other duties include signing district documents and calling special meetings, among other things, according to board policy.

Wadsworth said May 6 that his motivation for running mostly stemmed from wanting to change things up since the board members remained the same after the April election.

Board member David Fritts agreed with him, saying, “I think it’s good to change up the officers.”

For the next two years, board member Linda Wegner will serve as president – a role she’s filled for the past six years – and board member Melissa Gates will be secretary, replacing previous secretary and current board member Linda Leblanc-Parks.