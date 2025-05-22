Party time!: Dixon moms don blow-up gear to celebrate their graduating seniors

Christy Zepezauer (left) and Jaylee Dugger go over how to post to TikTok on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, while waiting for their students at Reagan Middle School. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – A hippo, a dino, a cow, a unicorn, a duck, a shark, a hula dancer, a frog, a horse, a cat, two inflatable arm-flailing tube men, several animal riders, a mysterious creature and one winged critter walk into a middle school ... .

No joke. This happened Wednesday at Reagan Middle School, as moms of Dixon High School’s graduating seniors donned inflatable costumes to celebrate their students one last time. A part of “Senior-Sendoff,” students visited the Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Reagan schools one last time before their commencement Sunday. Only four short years ago, many of the same parents sent their eighth grade graduates off in the same way.