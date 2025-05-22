May 22, 2025
Party time!: Dixon moms don blow-up gear to celebrate their graduating seniors

By Alex T. Paschal
Christy Zepezauer (left) and Jaylee Dugger go over how to post to TikTok on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, while waiting for their students at Reagan Middle School.

Christy Zepezauer (left) and Jaylee Dugger go over how to post to TikTok on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, while waiting for their students at Reagan Middle School. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – A hippo, a dino, a cow, a unicorn, a duck, a shark, a hula dancer, a frog, a horse, a cat, two inflatable arm-flailing tube men, several animal riders, a mysterious creature and one winged critter walk into a middle school ... .

No joke. This happened Wednesday at Reagan Middle School, as moms of Dixon High School’s graduating seniors donned inflatable costumes to celebrate their students one last time. A part of “Senior-Sendoff,” students visited the Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Reagan schools one last time before their commencement Sunday. Only four short years ago, many of the same parents sent their eighth grade graduates off in the same way.

Seventeen Dixon High School moms look over videos Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at Reagan Middle School as they wait for their students to visit the school. The group dressed up in inflatable costumes to celebrate the ending of their kids' high school career. Many did the same thing four years ago upon their 8th grade graduation.

Seventeen Dixon High School moms look over videos Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at Reagan Middle School as they wait for their students to visit the school. The group dressed up in inflatable costumes to celebrate the ending of their kids’ high school career. Many did the same thing four years ago upon their 8th grade graduation. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon High School
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media