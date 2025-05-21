Join us for the Reagan Run 5K on July 5

The Dixon Family YMCA's Kids Just Wanna Reagan Run 5K training program, led by certified running coach Katie Matteson, offers children in grades first through sixth the opportunity to train, grow and discover the true meaning of perseverance. (Reagan Run 5K Committee)

DIXON — Every summer, dozens of young runners lace up their sneakers and set off on a journey that’s about much more than just crossing a finish line.

The Dixon Family YMCA’s Kids Just Wanna Reagan Run 5K training program, led by certified running coach Katie Matteson, offers children in grades first through sixth the opportunity to train, grow and discover the true meaning of perseverance.

Katie brings more than just years of experience to the program – she brings heart. Her personal journey with running is one of transformation and triumph. Having used the sport to navigate and overcome personal struggles, she’s now dedicated her life to helping others find their own strength, confidence, and joy through movement. To Katie, running isn’t just exercise – it’s empowerment, resilience and self-discovery.

This isn’t a program focused on competition – it’s about building confidence, cultivating community, and unlocking potential. Over the course of several weeks, participants meet regularly to learn everything from proper form and pacing to goal setting and mental grit. Through intervals, stretches, encouragement, and teamwork, the kids grow stronger in body and spirit. With Katie and her team of dedicated volunteers, they’re cheered on every step of the way in an environment where effort is celebrated and failure is just part of the process.

But the lessons learned go far beyond running. Kids discover how to stick with something even when it’s tough, how to support their peers, and how to take pride in progress. These are the kinds of lessons that leave a lasting impact – not just on race day, but for life.

And when race day finally arrives at the Reagan Run 5K, the energy is electric. Music fills the air, banners wave, and the town turns out in full force to cheer on the runners. The kids – nervous, excited, and beaming in their matching shirts – line up at the start with butterflies in their stomachs and pride in their hearts.

Just as essential as the runners are the families who support them. From evening practices to race day cheers, parents and caregivers are a vital part of the journey. Many even train alongside their children, transforming the experience into a shared adventure of bonding, fitness, and encouragement. For some, it becomes a treasured summer tradition – a time to unplug, connect and celebrate each step taken, together.

And then comes that final stretch. As the kids round the last corner and see the finish line, something magical happens. Their faces light up. Their strides lengthen. And in those last few steps, you see it – the culmination of weeks of effort, belief and heart. As they cross the finish line, they’re met with cheers, high-fives, medals and, often, joyful hugs from proud loved ones. The finish line becomes more than a goal – it’s a moment of triumph.

“The Reagan Run is more than a race,” Matteson says. “It’s a celebration. Every kid who crosses that finish line has done something incredible. They’ve put in the work. They’ve believed in themselves. And they’ve proven that they’re capable of more than they ever imagined.”

In a world that often asks kids to sit still and stay connected to screens, this program offers something different: movement, connection, confidence and joy. It’s not just a race – it’s an experience that shapes hearts, builds character and brings families closer together.

So whether you’re a walker, runner, cheerleader, or coach, don’t miss your chance to be part of something special. Sign up for the Reagan Run 5K today. Lace up, show up and join us for a summer filled with movement, memories and magic.

We’ll see you at the finish line – where the real victory is everything it took to get there.