Ben’s Phresh Kutz to open new Rock Falls barbershop later this year

Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz, holds a mock-up image for his new barbershop at 217 Second Ave. in Rock Falls. It is tentatively set to open later this year. (Brandon Clark)

ROCK FALLS — An iconic Rock Falls barbershop is getting a new home.

After more than 22 years of providing the Sauk Valley with “phresh” haircuts and slick fades, Ben’s Phresh Kutz is moving – but just down the street. Owner Ben Phillips said construction on his new barbershop at 217 Second Ave. in Rock Falls is underway and expected to open later this year.

Construction is underway at 217 Second Ave. in Rock Falls for the new location of Ben's Phresh Kutz. (Brandon Clark)

The new location will be fully wheelchair accessible and ADA-compliant, offering expanded amenities, including additional barber stations, a dedicated employee break room and a private manager’s office.

“Currently, my barbers have to eat their lunch in the waiting area,” Phillips said. “My barber staff are the key to my business and when we were planning this, we knew they deserved to have their own break room.”

The shop will also feature a private parking lot, a small arcade area, outdoor yard games and a mini jumbotron that illuminates the Phresh Kutz logo, which is printed directly onto the floor, reminiscent of a basketball court.

Phillips said he and his wife, Missy, who he credits as the “mastermind” behind the project, began planning for the new shop in June 2024, purchasing the property the following month.

“We wanted to build a legacy here in Rock Falls,” Phillips said. “My shop has always been multicultural and I want the new shop to be a hub for the community and a place of excitement. It will also bring additional jobs.”

Once construction is complete, Phillips will be looking for additional part- and full-time barbers, a cleaning company and a landscaping service.

“This is a blessing from God,” Phillips said. “If you’ve got a vision, you have to trust in God, and the pieces will start coming together, and God holds the key to my vision and my legacy.”