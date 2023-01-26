Business update. For barber, good business means community outreach

ROCK FALLS – After two decades in business, Ben’s Phresh Kutz remains a cut above the rest.
In fact, the business will mark its 20th year on Feb. 8, right on the heels of receiving the town’s Martin Luther King Jr. Award for his continued commitment to the community.
When Phresh Kutz opened, it was was the only African American-owned barbershop in the area. It took time to build confidence and clientele within the community. Phillips only gave 100 haircuts in his first year.
“I almost closed the shop after the first year. I remember telling my wife this isn’t going to work. Maybe this isn’t for me,” Phillips admitted. “But my wife and my pastor wouldn’t let me give up. So, I pushed on, and each year got better and better.”
The barbershop now gives more than 80 haircuts per week. It has a loyal fan base, with customers often packing the tiny shop to the point of standing room only. During special events, it is common to see a line of customers spilling out of the shop and around the block.
“I remember the first back-to-school event we did. I opened the doors and peeked outside and was shocked. The line was around the corner, and all I could think was, how will we do this? But the team pulled together, and we got everyone done. It was a great moment,” Phillips said.
Phillips has gone on to further commercial success outside his shop as master barber for Wahl Clipper. Phillips started on the Wahl Clipper assembly line in 1999. At the time, Phillips was giving haircuts from his home. Word spread throughout the factory that a barber worked among them, and Phillips co-workers soon became clients. Once word reached the front office, Phillips gained the attention of management.
“I remember working kind of slow on the line one day, and a guy in a suit came up behind me and asked if I could come with him for a little talk,” Phillips recalled. “I remembered being scared and thinking I hadn’t done anything. So, what do they want with me?”
As it turned out, Wahl was opening its Innovation Center to develop new products and needed a barber to test them. Since then, Phillips has helped develop numerous products for Wahl, working side-by-side with engineers to provide feedback and help implement new designs.
In addition, Phillips does promotion for Wahl’s Let it Grow Tour, appearing on company commercials and merchandise packaging, and appearing at events across the country
“It’s so wild to look back on all this and think. The first pair of clippers I bought were Wahl clippers. And now, I’m their baster barber, and I get to help create new products. It’s been a wonderful ride,” Phillips said.
The barbershop regularly discounts haircuts for kids during back-to-school events and offers free haircuts for kids in need at Christmas. The shop has also raised funds for cancer research, disaster relief and other charities.
“In this area, we are the only African American-owned business in operation for two decades,” Phillips said. “That means a lot to me, and I want to give back to the community that has supported me all these years.”
Although nothing is concrete, Phillips plans to expand into a larger building next year. “I want to have the biggest shop in the Sauk Valley. I envision an eight-chair barbershop with an attached play area for kids,” Phillips said with a smile. “With my faith and my wife pushing me on, we will continue to do big things here.”