May 07, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Charlene Bielema on Thank You Teachers, more

By John Sahly
Listen to "Talk-Line: Charlene Bielema on Dixon retirements, Thank You Teachers and more" on Spreaker.

Sauk Valley Editor Charlene Bielema highlights news coverage including the announcement made by the Whiteside County Sheriff on his seeking a third term of office and the retirement of Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell and the process of finding the next chief.

Plus: Thank You Teachers special inserts, the Regional Office of Education’s efforts to help homeless children with their education and upcoming court cases.

RadioPodcastDixonWhiteside County
