Whiteside County sheriff will run for reelection in 2026

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker will run for reelection in 2026. (Photo provided by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)

MORRISON — Whiteside County’s sheriff announced Tuesday that he will run for a third term.

Sheriff John F. Booker, whose seat will come up for election in November 2026, was first elected to that office in 2018.

“I am honored to have served as your sheriff for the past two terms, and I’m excited to announce that I am running for reelection to build on the progress we’ve made together,” Booker said in making the announcement.

Under his leadership, he said, the department has implemented enhanced training programs for deputies, bolstered community policing initiatives, and incorporated the latest technologies to support law enforcement efforts.

“Having lived in Whiteside County for 34 years, I understand the values and needs of our community, and my experience has prepared me to continue leading the sheriff’s office with integrity, professionalism, and dedication,” he said.

“Politics has no place behind the wheel of a patrol car, and I will continue to ensure that our law enforcement remains focused on what truly matters­, keeping our community safe," he said.

Booker has been in law enforcement for 34 years. A Democrat, Booker was first elected to office in 2018 after defeating Republican Kris Schmidt, who at the time was a Whiteside County sheriff’s deputy.

Booker won reelection four years later after defeating Republican challenger Mike Lewis, who at that time was Tampico’s police chief and had earlier served as a Whiteside County sheriff’s deputy.