Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for April 14-27, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Kwd Farms LLC to Dak Farms LLC, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township: 06-09-26-400-003, $10.

Dak Farms LLC to Kwd Farms LLC, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-01-200-008, $10.

Kbros Holdings LLC to Dak Farms LLC, two parcels in Amboy Township: 02-15-01-200-008 and 4-10-30-400-001 and one parcel in Franklin Grove Township: 06-09-26-400-003, $10.

Kbros Holdings LLC to Kwd Farms LLC, two parcels in Bradford Township: 04-10-31-100-003 and 04-10-31-100-005, and one parcel in Franklin Grove Township: 06-09-26-400-003, $10.

Beverly E Ballard to Michael Hanrahan, 621 Carroll Ave., Dixon, $118,000.

Cmg Dixon LLC to Patel Dixon LLC, 1681 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $2,401,786.

Chad J Whelchel and Laurie L Whelchel to Logan Whelchel and Rachel Ackert, 465 Dry Gulch Road, Amboy, $32,000.

Janna Schoenholz to Ashley E Foltynewicz, 521 Flagg St., Paw Paw, $305,000.

Caroline Bauer to Mark S Cook and Kathleen N Cook, 329 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, $175,000.

Quit claim deeds

Michael J Hapanionek and Catherine A Hapanionek to Tara Lynn Sheaib, trustee, Joseph Michael Hapanionek, trustee, Michael Julian Hapanionek Jr, trustee, Michael J Hapanionek Sr Revocable Trust and Catherine A Hapanionek Revocable Trust, two parcels in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-154-038 and 19-22-07-154-039; $0.

David J Lohse, Tessa S Lohse and Tessa S Spader to David J Lohse, 323 Ferris, Dixon, $0.

Deeds in trust

Treva Sarver and Rodney Sarver to Treva Sarver, trustee, and Treva Sarver Trust, 1557 IL Route 26, Dixon, $0.

Treva Sarver, trustee, and Ruby Louise Lance Living Trust to Treva J Sarver, trustee, and Treva J Sarver Living Trust, 710 Division, Dixon, and 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $0.

Todd W Ogan, Susan E Ogan and Susan E Ogan, trustee, to Todd W Ogan, trustee, Susan E Ogan Revocable Living Trust and Todd W Ogan Revocable Living Trust, 2085 Grand Detour Road, Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Marsha M Riley, Ervin Kent Massingill, Ervin S Massingill Estate and Brian K Massingill to Marsha M Riley and Ervin Kent Massingill to 17420 Star Road, Prophetstown, and one parcel on Star Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Eric R Nicklaus and Billie J Nicklaus to Lance Demarlie and Alayna Demarlie, 5207 Spruce St., Galt, $272,000.

Alyssa R Bauer, now known as Alyssa R Morris, to Rentco LLC, 822 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $70,000.

Jesse Duran, William Sewell, Cecily Sewell, Cymone Sewell, Cienna Sewell, Cydney Sewell, Catherine Sewell Estate, Kathryn Duran, Kasandra Jones formerly known as Kasandra Duran, Emmalee Nova formerly known as Emmalee Duran, Jessica Duran, Joseph Thomas Duran Estate and Guadalupe Duran Estate to Francisco Javier Flores, 704 W. 7th St., Sterling, $17,500.

Ralph Charleston Jr and Linda Charleston to Tina Gonzalez Delira, 1103 Hickory Hills Road, Rock Falls, $35,000.

Pmp Holdings LLC to Lee A Schmidt, trustee, Karen G Schmidt, trustee, and Schmidt Revocable Trust, 405 1st Ave., Rock Falls, $830,000.

Dakota J Carber to Hope O Tiemann, 402 W. South St., Morrison, $80,000.

Midfirst Bank to Relo Property, 901 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $68,001.

Conni J Person and Ture A Person to Jonah T Green, 108 College Ave., Prophetstown, $87,000.

Kurt And Brian Properties LLC to Annette Ewald, 604 6th Ave., Rock Falls, $145,000.

Gerilyn M Pritchard to Saul Rodriguez and Lisa Rodriguez, 1710 Albany St., Erie, $338,500.

Christopher Michael Anderson to River James Konter, 903 Ave. J, Sterling, $120,000.

Jaswal Properties LLC to 425 Mart Inc, 210 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $200,000.

Kelsey Renee Fehrmann to Matthew Wallace Fehrmann, two parcels on Coleta Road, Sterling: 04-28-200-001 and 04-28-200-005, $676,000.

Kathryn Riley and Robbie Riley to Brandy L Denning, 405 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $80,000.

William Aberle to Chad Gilmore, 10160 Buell Road, Rock Falls, $234,900.

Brooklyn Linton to Jayden R Linton and Jayden J Muntean, 1210 E. 15th St., Sterling, $80,000.

Sterling Federal Bank to Isabelle Smith and Ethan D Janssen, 2008 15th Ave., Sterling, $106,250.

David R Cochran to Justin Westfall, 219 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls, $150,000.

Gary W Sikkema and Cheryl A Sikkema to Terry L Sikkema and Stacey L Dail, 1425 10th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Industrial Development Commission and the city of Rock Falls to Scott Matejka and Amber Matejka, 303 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $100.

James D Batten and Enedina F Juarez Batten to Tampico Mini Storage LLC, one parcel in Tampico Township: 22-23-126-005, $0.

Dineshkumar Patel to Sureshkumar G Patel, no parcel information available: 11-22-229-009 and 11-22-229-010, $0.

Millard W Mandrell to Millard W Mandrell and Michele M Mandrell, 302 3rd. Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Gregg W Pessman and Ellen W Pessman to Ellen W Pessman Family Trust and Gregg W Pessman Family Trust, 5691 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, and one parcel on Garden Plan Road, Fulton, $0.

Deeds

James D Batten and Enedina F Juarez Batten to James D Batten, trustee, Enedina F Batten Juarez, trustee, and Batten Family Trust, 308 E. Kimball Road, Tampico, $0.

Christian D Rios Vargas and Auctioncom LLC to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 600 E. 5th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gay L Elfline Trust to Carrie A Meyer, 322 N. Jackson St., Morrison, $154,900.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Christine M Manzullo to Kaila Joyner, 8683 N. Yellowstone Drive, Byron, $215,000.

Robert Viel, James Viel, Joseph Viel and Amanda White to Stephen L Bell Jr and Jennifer A Bell, 1102 N. Glacier Drive, Byron, $295,000.

Joel Perrin and Jona Perrin to Ilayalith Orozco and Omar Espinoza, 2720 N. Lynnville Court, Lindenwood, $236,000.

Nicholas Oliver and Arin Oliver to Jordan James Roger, 111 N. 14th St., Oregon, $268,000.

David Banegas and Kimberly Banegas to Austin Durham and Chelsea Durham, 112 E. Merchant St., Byron $233,000.

South Rochelle II LLC, William T Gill and Patricia A Gill, 610 Veterans Parkway, Rochelle, and one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-25-376-021, $469,760.

Thomas E Krause and Rosalie A Krause to Christopher S Bunger, 427 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $137,000.

Paul L Whaley and Clarice L Whaley to Elio Guzman, 1216 W. 7th Ave., Rochelle, $150,000.

Craig A Pannkuk to Cade W Kuelling, 408 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $168,000.

Donald E Long to Case D Sellers, 106 N. Hannah St., Mt. Morris, $121,720.

Wendy Huska to Jeremy M Perney and Rian Davis, 605 N. 6th St., Oregon, $180,000.

Quit claim deeds

Karen L Wolber, Kathy L Pavlis and Kevin S Binkley to Beverly K Binkley, 110 W. Webster St., Polo, $0.

Ashlyn Wolf to Joseph Wolf, 502 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $0.

Patricia Kay Dusenbury-Crumley and Patricia Kay Dusenbury Crumley to Patricia K Dusenbury-Crumley, trustee, Patricia K Dusenbury-Crumley Tr, Patricia K Dusenbury Crumley, trustee, and Patricia K Dusenbury Crumley Tr, 11357 W. Henry Road, Polo, $0.

Duane Brockmeier to Caitlin Fiene, 98 W. Magnolia St., Forreston, $0.

Morgyn Bennett to Kole Bennett and Morgyn Bennett, 4894 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $0.

Patrick E Layton, Mckayla L Layton and Makayla L Layton to Patrick E Layton, 424 Wayne Road, Rochelle, $0.

Jeffrey C Johnson and Brandi N Johnson to Jeffrey C Johnson, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-36-376-014, $0.

Jeffrey C Johnson and Brandi N Johnson to Jeffrey C Johnson, 14408 E. Gurler Road, Rochelle, $0

Trustees deeds

Michael G Green, trustee, and L Maxine & Glenn V Green Rev Tr to Michael G Green, 1854 N. Weller Drive, Mt. Morris, $0.

Allen Millhouse, trustee, and Millhouse Family Tr22008 to Justin A Diehl and Lindy J Diehl, one parcel in Eagle Point Township: 13-27-200-008, $725,000.

Richard R Quest, trustee, Frances J Quest, trustee, and Richard R And Frances J Family Quest Tr to State Of Il Dept Transportation, two parcels in Dement Township: 25-16-300-006 and 25-17-400-006, $6,900.

David Louis, trustee, and David Louis Tr to Steven Bardell and Kristine L Bardell, 323 Northknoll Drive, Rochelle, $278,000.

Deeds in trust

Edward K Baker and Molly H Baker to Edward K Baker, trustee, Molly H Baker, trustee, and E&m Tr2025, five parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-36-200-008, 08-36-200-020, 08-36-200-021, 08-36-400-011, and 08-36-400-016; and 4748 W. Oregon Trail Road, Mt. Morris, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office