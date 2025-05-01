Whiteside County sheriff: 13-year-old dies when SUV, dirt bike collide near Prophetstown

PROPHETSTOWN — A 13-year-old boy died Wednesday, April 30, after an SUV and a dirt bike collided in rural Prophetstown.

Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Lomax Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. in reference to the crash. According to a news release, deputies located a 13-year-old boy who was unresponsive. Deputies and EMS personnel rendered medical aid; however, the boy was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The teen’s name was not released Wednesday night nor were details concerning the crash, which currently is being investigated by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District Superintendent Heidi Lensing announced on social media Wednesday night that a student in the district had died earlier in the day as the result of a tragic accident.

“This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts go out to the family and all who are grieving,” Lensing wrote. “As a district, we are committed to supporting our students and staff during this incredibly difficult time.”

Lensing said the district will have counselors, social workers, and area ministers at the sixth– to 12th-grade campus Thursday to provide comfort, guidance, and a space for students to process the loss.

She also encouraged parents to talk to their children as students may respond in a variety of ways and may need additional support in the coming days.

Prophetstown firefighters and EMS, the Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office and Randy’s Towing assisted at the scene.