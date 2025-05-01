Whiteside County Bar Association: ‘E pluribus unum’ is the theme of this year’s Law Day. Here’s what it means

Editor’s note: Today is Law Day, which is observed annually May 1. As such, the Whiteside County Bar Association has submitted this column to raise awareness about this year’s Law Day theme: “E pluribus unum.”

STERLING – Since its first appearance July 4, 1776, the date the Declaration of Independence was signed, the phrase “E pluribus unum” has become America’s de facto motto.

Now, almost 250 years later, “out of many, one” is the focus and theme of Law Day 2025. The Whiteside County Bar Association, along with the American Bar Association, uses this occasion to review our commitment to this concept as a unifying core of our democratic values and respect for the rule of law.

At a time when some question America’s standing as a nation of immigrants, and our intentions and ability to fulfill our responsibilities under international law respecting people fleeing persecution, it is important to recall the concept of E pluribus unum as one of our nation’s founding principles that even predates America’s existence.

Creation of an inclusive society by our founders, many of whom were immigrants and newcomers themselves, was at the heart of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The signers and ratifiers of these two documents established the United States from 13 colonies previously characterized by different economies, people and geographies.

Although the new country drew people from many places, all who were born here were U.S. citizens. The glaring exception of affording this principle to African Americans required a civil war and three constitutional amendments to remedy. Birthright citizenship was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1898, noting the origins dating back to the early 1600s.

Today, nations across the world, particularly in the Western Hemisphere, continue to bestow their citizenship upon all persons born on their land, regardless of where the children’s ancestors may be from. In the U.S., some Americans are born here while others earn their citizenship through a naturalization process that features a test on civic knowledge and American history. Out of many, together we become one based on shared values.

Without ignoring the historical, demographic and ideological differences that exist in America, uniting behind our shared values makes us resilient and even stronger. It is up to all of us, particularly through law and education, to carry forward the founding principle of E pluribus unum.