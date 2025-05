Rhylee Hinkle, playing Lady Marian, and Micah Megill, as Robin Hood, rehearse a scene Wednesday, April 30, 2025, for Polo Area Community Theatre’s presentation of “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood.” (Alex T. Paschal)

POLO — Polo Area Community Theatre is back with another performance over the next two weekends.

PACT will perform “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” a satirical look at the classic tale of the rebel who “steals from the rich and gives to the poor.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. May 2, 3, and 9, and at 2 p.m. May 4 and 10 at the former Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave. Tickets can be bought at polotheatre.org.