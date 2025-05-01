Mount Carroll library group to host May Madness Poetry Slam May 2

MOUNT CARROLL – The Friends of the Mount Carroll District Library will host a May Madness Poetry Slam at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 2, at the library.

Admission is free.

The poetry slam features an open mic, poetry workshop participants, the May Madness Slam Competition and electric keyboardist Scott Clements. The doors to the library open at 7 p.m. Library donations also will be accepted. The event is the result of a monthlong workshop series led by performance poet Marc Kelly Smith.

The Mount Carroll District Library is at 208 N. Main St., Mount Carroll.

For information, call 815-244-1751.