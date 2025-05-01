Fritts honors Rochelle’s Flight Deck as April local business highlight

State Rep. Brad Fritts (right) presents Flight Deck owner Ashley Bick with his local business highlight award for April at the Rochelle business. (Photo provided by the Office of State Rep. Brad Fritts)

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, has selected Flight Deck in Rochelle as his April local business highlight.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented owner Ashley Bick with a certificate of appreciation for her contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to highlight Flight Deck in Rochelle because of their continued efforts to support and give back to our community,” Fritts said. “Ashley Bick, owner of Flight Deck, is on the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce Board and the Destination Committee for the city of Rochelle. She also sponsors and hosts many events at her restaurant, such as free photos with Santa, community fireworks shows with the Chicagoland Skydive Center, small business bingo, the annual Fireman’s Ball, and so much more.”

Bick began as the general manager at Flight Deck in 2017. In 2019, she bought the restaurant. She is a mother of six, with two of her children currently working at Flight Deck.

“I also want to commend Ashley and her family for their dedication to keeping Flight Deck open, even after the challenges of remaining open through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fritts said. “She has continued her hard work and recently bought a catering truck to support her expanding operations. That kind of hard work and determination should always be celebrated in our community.”

Flight Deck is located at 1207 Gurler Road in Rochelle.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.