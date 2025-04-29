Sterling police: Rescue crews assist woman with mental health crisis off top of 50-foot silo

STERLING – Sterling police officers and firefighters were called into action Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a woman experiencing a mental health crisis had climbed onto the roof of a silo near Sterling City Hall.

According to a joint news release from Sterling’s fire and police departments, dispatchers received a report about 11 a.m. that a woman had entered a silo next to city hall and was on its roof, about 50 feet off the ground.

The woman still was on the roof when rescue crews arrived. Sterling Fire Department‘s aerial ladder was placed into position to assist her to the ground. A helicopter also was brought into the area in case it was needed, according to the release.

The woman then crossed over to another silo and entered the hatch on its roof, according to the release, and she made her way down the inside of the silo to then be secured by Sterling police officers.

Sterling Deputy Police Chief of Support Services Jeff Mohr said the silos are empty and no longer used to hold anything, are privately owned and are usually sealed off, while an attached building has been renovated into a private residence.

“I understand the woman gained access while some maintenance was being performed by the owner,” Mohr said. “We guessed the highest silo to be in the area of 50 feet high.”

It was determined the woman was suffering from a mental health crisis and she was subsequently taken to CGH Medical Center for an evaluation, according to the release.

The rescue was completed in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Assistance also was provided by the Rock Falls Police Department and the Milledgeville Fire Department.