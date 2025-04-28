Five area Coaches of the Year recognized by IBCA

Sterling coach Taylor Jackson celebrates as time winds down in their win over Dixon Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, during the Class 3A girls Sectional title at Rockford Boylan High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released its Coaches of the Year, and five from the Sauk Valley area were recognized.

On the boys’ side, Rock Falls’ Zach Sandrock and Eastland’s Tyler Zumdahl were recognized.

Sandrock got the nod in Class 2A after leading the Rockets to a 25-9 record and their first sectional title since 2006. Sandrock’s fifth season at the helm was his best season yet as coach with Rock Falls reaching the Elite Eight. The Rockets took second in the Big Northern Conference and reached the supersectional before falling to Chicago Christ the King in Sterling.

Zumdahl was recognized in Class 1A after leading the Cougars to the state title game, where they finished as runner-up against Chicago Hope Academy. Eastland had a school record 34 wins, finishing 34-5 and 12-0 in the NUIC South. The Cougars beat Class 1A Associated Press No. 1-ranked Pecatonica 36-31 in the sectional title game. It was Eastland’s first sectional plaque since 2013.

Eastland coach Tyler Zumdahl leads his team against Peoria Christian Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Class 1A boys basketball state semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

On the girls’ side, Sterling’s Taylor Jackson was recognized in Class 3A after leading Sterling to a record-setting season that finished in the Elite Eight. The Golden Warriors won their first Western Big 6 Conference championship, had a program-record 30 wins, going 30-6, and won their first sectional title since 2007. They beat Dixon 39-30 in the sectional title game. Sterling won 10 straight games before falling 58-54 in OT to No. 1 Washington, which finished third at state, in the supersectional.

Dixon’s Luke Ravlin was also recognized after helping the Duchesses go 29-6 and finish as BNC co-champions with Byron and Stillman Valley at 8-1. Dixon won back-to-back regional titles for the first time since the 1988-89 seasons and had its most wins with Ravlin as coach, who finished his 14th season.

Amboy’s Mike McCracken got the nod in Class 1A after the Clippers went 26-7 and won their first regional title since 2020. They won nine straight games before falling in the sectional championship to St. Edward. It was the third straight year of at least 25 wins for Amboy.