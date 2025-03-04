Sterling falls just short in OT against No. 1 Washington

Sterling’s Madison Austin puts up a shot late in the game against Washington Monday, March 3, 2025, during the 3A Supersectional at Rochelle High School. Washington won 58-54 in overtime to advance to state. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCHELLE – Just like it did all season, Sterling proved this year’s team was a special one.

The Golden Warriors' record-setting run just fell short Monday night.

Battling top-ranked Washington for 36 minutes, the Golden Warriors fell 58-54 in overtime in a Class 3A Rochelle Supersectional matchup.

Danielle Guedet led the Associated Press 3A No. 1 Panthers (35-1) with 25 points, including six in OT, to send Washington to the state semifinals in Normal.

No. 5 Sterling (30-5) was led by a 27-point performance from sophomore Joslynn James, as she and Madison Austin (13 points) helped push the Panthers to the edge.

Washington outscored Sterling 12-8 during the extra four minutes, hitting 8 of 8 free throws to seal the win. The Panthers were 14 of 16 at the line in the game.

“I would imagine a lot of people counted us out in this game,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the state, and we knew our girls could compete with them. We knew that if we played good basketball, we were going to win this game.

“I think some things didn’t go our way, and [there were] some possessions we wish we had back, but that’s what happens in the supersectional, so I’m just proud of the fight in our kids.”

Sterling’s pesky defense kept the game within reach against a Washington lineup featuring four girls averaging double-digit scoring. Washington leading scorer Avery Tibbs was held to eight points.

Sterling trailed by just three at halftime and 35-31 after three quarters. With Washington leading 44-39 with 2:49 to play, Sterling never made scoring easy.

A Sterling steal, Delali Amankwa bucket in transition and an Austin basket and-1 helped make it a two-point game with under two minutes left.

After draining some clock, Sterling stole it back, and Alivia Gibson’s bucket tied the game at 46-all. Sterling had a shot to win it in regulation at the buzzer but did not get a clean look.

“We knew we had to give it our all,” James said. “We tried, but it didn’t fall our way.”

James even converted a four-point play to give Sterling its first lead 52-50 in overtime. But Washington was able to hit its ensuing shots, Sterling had a missed 3, and the Panthers were able to close things out at the line.

“To even get here in the first place, let alone play the No. 1-ranked team, that’s what we want,” James said. “We wanted to give ourselves a battle and a chance to prove ourselves, which I still think we did. Even though we didn’t take the ‘W.’ ”

Sterling got down 7-0 early after some missed shots inside. Washington had four defenders on Austin at once at one point. She was limited to four points through three quarters, but the Illinois State University recruit eventually broke through.

“They tried in every way, shape and form to take her out of that game,” Jackson said. “I loved at the end where she was able to get a couple of rebounds and big buckets, and I think that’s just the type of kid she is. She never gives up, she never quits, and that will continue with her at ISU.”

Amankwa had five points, Nia Harris had 11 rebounds, and Gibson had six points off the bench. Jae James hit both her free-throw attempts and had a handful of rebounds.

“They were without a doubt one of the most competitive teams we’ve ever played,” Guedet said of Sterling. “They were very good. I’m very happy they were a team we got to play going into state.”

After winning their first Western Big 6 Conference championship, setting a program record for wins and earning its first sectional title since 2007, Sterling has plenty to be proud of.

“I’m really proud of our team. We never expected to make it this far, but putting up a fight and taking it to overtime, it was just incredible,” Austin said. “Just super happy for our season and how we did.”

Sterling’s seniors and company have helped raise the bar after winning more games this season (30) than it did the previous three (18).

“This team is incredibly special,” Jackson said. “It’s made up of really amazing young women, a tremendous group of seniors, and they’re just special, they’re going to do amazing things in life. ... I think they’ve made me a better coach, so I’m just proud that I got to work with them and be a part of this.”

“We all just worked really hard together,” Austin said, “and did what we had to do to get it done.”

Jackson helped maximize the team’s potential as it had a season to remember.

“I think our theme all season has been never give up,” she said. “That’s kind of what this team’s all about. Just a couple minutes short tonight, and otherwise I think this goes a different direction.”

The team’s supporters also had a strong showing for one last hurrah this season.

“I would just say to the people of Sterling that showed up to support us, we noticed every single one of you,” Jackson said. “We felt every single one of your support, and it’s special to be from this town, because we knew how supported we were in this game, and the girls felt that.”