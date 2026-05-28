Kankakee County awards James F. Carlson Summer Arts Scholarships to Four Students

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County has awarded four $300 scholarships to high school and junior high students pursuing summer training in the Fine and Performing Arts.

The James F. Carlson Summer Arts Camp Scholarship, named for a former CAC president, supports students in vocal music, instrumental music, visual arts, theater, dance, or creative writing.

This year’s winners are Isabella Barnas of Momence (visual art), Anya Perez of Bourbonnais (band), Jacob White of Bourbonnais (piano), and Evan Balinquit of Bradley (band).

The scholarship application process requires students to document their artistic achievements, describe their involvement with the arts in the community, and submit an essay explaining what the arts mean to them, how summer camp will improve their skills, and how they plan to use their talents locally.

Each applicant also provides letters of recommendation from teachers or mentors.

The four winners will be honored at the Strawberry Jazz Festival on Sunday, June 14, at Northfield Square Mall.