Eastland slows game, beats No. 1 Pecatonica for sectional title

Eastland celebrates after their upset win against Pecatonica in the sectional final on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Pecatonica High School. (Erin Henze - Shaw Local News Network)

PECATONICA — The beginning was bizarre. But the finish was sweet for the Eastland Cougars.

Eastland slowed Friday night’s Class 1A Pecatonica Sectional final matchup with Pecatonica to a crawl, holding on for a 36-31 win over the top-ranked Indians in front of a sold-out gym.

It was the Cougars' first sectional title since 2013.

Eastland (32-4), ranked No. 5 in the final Associated Press Class 1A poll, advances to face Aurora Christian at 6 p.m. Monday in the DeKalb Supersectional at Northern Illinois University. The Eagles (18-12) also grabbed an upset over Hinckley-Big Rock on Friday night.

Looking to avoid a bad start like it had the previous two losing matchups, Eastland held the ball for nearly seven minutes after winning the tip and initially running some motions. Much of that time was spent with both teams in a standoff.

Eastland wanted to slow the game down, but coach Tyler Zumdahl still did not anticipate the game starting quite that slow.

“I thought they’d come out and guard us. We just kind of wanted to slow it down and work for really high percentage shots,” he said. “When they decided to hang back, we were fine with that; shorten the game down a little bit.

“Give our guys credit for really sticking the course, keeping their composure and getting the job done.”

Eastland won the tip and is just holding the ball now. This is something else. No one has budged. Pec side wanted a travel. They are going to run down the whole clock. pic.twitter.com/gomAPTuKOZ — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) March 8, 2025

The strategy paid off, but Pecatonica was still always within reach.

It resulted in a 1-0 first quarter advantage going the Indians' way. Eastland came back in the second quarter and led 8-5 at halftime.

Things picked up in the second half as Zy Haverland led Eastland with 14 points as Adam Awender (three points) and Parker Krogman (eight) battled foul trouble and finished with four apiece.

The Indians led 13-12 midway through the third quarter but Pecatonica all-time leading scorer Cooper Hoffman (six points) left the game with an injury. He briefly tried to play again later in the quarter, but exited again and did not return.

Eastland led 24-19 after three and 26-24 midway through the fourth. But the Indians got no closer.

Pec missed a trio of 3-pointers late as Eastland was able to hit just enough free throws to hold on.

Eastland got over the hump after losing to Pec twice in the regular season and in last year’s sectional final.

“We had to do something different,” Krogman said. “Our game plan was necessary to win and that’s all I can say on that. We needed the win and that’s the only way we could do it.

“Draw them out, make them guard, limit offensive possessions. [They are] one of the best offensive teams in the state.”

With possessions limited, they became amplified. Eastland lost the turnover battle 8-4 but still came through to win.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Eastland waits to accept the sectional plaque after taking down Pecatonica in the sectional final on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Pecatonica High School. (Erin Henze - Shaw Local News Network)

Jaxon Diedrich led Pec with 14 points as Zion Braimah and Josh Jennings each scored four. Brody Black had a triple in the fourth quarter.

Braimah said it was “surprising” to see Eastland holding the ball early on.

“We were staying in it mentally,” he said. “We knew we could score when we get the ball.

“They just got away with the win, outworking us a little and making more shots than us.”

It was also tough for the Indians not having Hoffman late.

“That was really sad for him and for us,” Braimah said.

Eastland is on to the Elite Eight with a shot to qualify for state for the first time since finishing fourth in 2013.

“It feels amazing,” Awender said of the win. “We’ve been trying to do that to them the past two years. To finally get it done, it feels awesome.”

A potential sectional rematch with Pec helped fuel Eastland throughout the season.

“I think we knew it was going to come down to this all year,” Awender said. “Practice like it’s a sectional game, and we did that all year and we came out on top.”

Zumdahl and company will enjoy the win, but only briefly.

“We have to enjoy this. These guys made it their goal, they worked so hard to get here and they did it,” Zumdahl said. “We’ll enjoy it. It’s a quick turnaround. This can’t be the highlight of our season. We’ve got to stay hungry and continue this journey.”