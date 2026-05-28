Wayne Messmer Combo performs Thursday night in Morris

The City of Morris’s Summer Concert Series returns Thursday, with the Wayne Messmer Combo performing at 6:30 p.m. at the Grundy County Courthouse lawn.

Messmer will be performing songs from the “Great American Songbook”.

The concerts take place every other Thursday over the summer on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn at 111 E. Washington St., and the series kicks off with the return of the Wayne Messmer Combo.

The following concerts include the Neverly Brothers on Thursday, June 11, the Sting Rays on Thursday, June 25, Clients on Thursday, July 9, Cadillac Groove on Thursday, July 23, and the Del Bergeson Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 9.