Oregon wins Byron Jamboree: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

The Oregon softball team is pictured after winning the Byron Jamboree on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Photo contributed by Nate Rogers)

Softball

Oregon 3, Byron 2 (5 inn.): Isabelle Berg pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts as the Hawks (16-4) won the Byron Jamboree. Berg finished the game with a strikeout as Byron had runners at first and second base.

Oregon 4, Dakota 3 (5 inn.): Olivia Ortega had a two-run double in the win. Oregon tallied five hits and took advantage of three unearned runs.

Fulton 5, Pearl City 1: Kylie Smither had a home run and three RBIs as Fulton led 3-1 in the first inning. Belle Curley pitched a complete game with three strikeouts, allowing just four hits and one walk.

Baseball

Byron 12, Newman 2 (6 inn.): Byron scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the contest early at home. Garrett Matznick had two of Newman’s four hits in the nonconference setback.

Eastland 5, River Ridge-Scales Mound 3: The Cougars came back to win after scoring three runs in the top of the sixth.

Amboy 6, Orangeville 5: Bryson Deery hit a walk-off single to get the home win. Quinn Leffelman had a double and an RBI for Amboy.

Milledgeville 14, West Carroll 3: Spencer Nye led the Missiles with four RBIs and Karter Livengood was 3 for 5 with three RBIs in the Pearl City Tournament win. Milledgeville scored seven runs in the top of the seventh and held West Carroll to four hits.

Pearl City 14, Milledgeville 2 (5 inn.): The Missiles had six errors and five hits in the loss.

Girls track & field

Dixon takes sixth: The Duchesses had 65.5 points at the Rockford Christian Invitational, which was won by Lena-Winslow (158). Dixon’s Grace Ackert won the 100 and took second in the 400. Ella Davidson was third in the shot put.