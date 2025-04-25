Speakes hired as principal for Oregon Junior/Senior High School

Outgoing Oregon Junior/Senior Principal Heidi Deininger (right) poses with incoming principal Jen Speakes on Wednesday, April 22, 2025. Deininger is leaving the Oregon district to be the superintendent at West Carroll School District. Speakes will begin her Oregon duties this summer. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Jen Speakes was introduced as the new principal of Oregon Junior/Senior High School during the Oregon School Board meeting Tuesday, April 22.

Speakes replaces Heidi Deininger, who is leaving to become superintendent of the West Carroll School District in Savanna and Mount Carroll.

Oregon Superintendent PJ Caposey said Speakes was chosen from a field of five candidates.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been part of many hiring processes,” Caposey said. “This was the finest group of finalist candidates I’ve encountered. Jen set herself apart with her unique combination of instructional coaching experience, high school assistant principalship, and proven success as a junior high principal. She is exactly the right fit for where OJSHS is headed.”

Caposey said Speakes brings with her “a deep commitment to the Ogle County area and to public education.” She is a lifelong resident of the region, who currently lives in Mt. Morris with her husband, Eric, and their daughter, Harper, age 6. The family has been farming locally for the past four years.

She will be paid $120,000 during the 4-year contract.

Speakes holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in pre-law from Eastern Illinois University, a master’s in teaching from Rockford University and a master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education.

Her professional experience spans more than 15 years, including three years as an English teacher at Belvidere High School; seven years at Jefferson High School, where she served as an English teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal; and three years of leadership at Meridian Junior High, including one year as principal-in-waiting and two years as principal

“I’m honored and excited to join Oregon Junior/Senior High School,” said Speakes. “This is a school and district with a powerful sense of purpose and a deep commitment to students. I can’t wait to partner with staff, students, families, and the community to build on the great work already underway and meet the challenges ahead.”

Caposey expressed gratitude to all those involved in the hiring process.

“Thank you to our leadership team, board members, community members, parents, and OJSHS staff who helped guide this important decision,” he said. “Your input was critical in selecting the next leader for our flagship school.”

Speakes will officially begin this summer.

Deininger has served as OJSHS Principal since 2018. She was hired by the West Carroll School Board in February with a three-year contract and annual salary of $145,000. She begins her new duties July 1.