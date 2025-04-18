The Next Picture Show in Dixon chooses new executive director

Donna Smith will be the executive director of The Next Picture Show in Dixon. (Photo provided by Donna Smith)

DIXON – Donna Smith will serve as executive director of the Next Picture Show Fine Arts Center in Dixon.

Smith’s appointment will be made official at a later date upon the resignation of current Director Letha Catalina, according to a news release.

Catalina has been with TNPS as executive director for more than two years. She will be leaving so she can be home with her two younger daughters, as well as to manage a family-owned business, Catalina’s Tavern in Grand Detour, according to TNPS’ Facebook page.

Smith earned her art degree from Northern Illinois University, where she worked for 32 years as a catalog editor and curriculum coordinator.

“Although I have an art degree, I never really used it to make a living,” Smith said. “Once I retired from NIU as an employee, I started painting again. So, I’ve been involved with the Eagle’s Nest Art Group, the Next Picture Show, the Rock River Valley Painters Guild and then the Coliseum in Oregon.”

Over the past five years, she has been involved in the Next Picture Show as a member, displaying artist, student and teacher. She also maintains a membership in the Rock River Valley Painters Guild; the Eagle’s Nest Art Group; and the Coliseum Museum on Art, Antiques and Americana.

She has served as a judge for Lee County 4-H visual arts entries and the Grand Detour Kids Show. She also has worked with community organizations such as the Kitchen Table in Rochelle.

Smith grew up in Schaumburg but has been living just outside of Ashton since she moved to the area with her now-late husband 25 years ago.

TNPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization at 113 W. First St. It features a fine arts gallery showcasing rotating exhibitions every six weeks that highlight talented artists across the Midwest.

The space also hosts musical performances and poetry readings and is available to rent for private events. The lower level serves as a dynamic creative hub, offering art classes and housing smaller-scale exhibitions.

For more information, call 815-285-4924.