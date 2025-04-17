Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Mike Rock on recent Ogle County court cases

File photo: Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock cross examines a witness at the Matthew Plote trial as Judge John "Ben" Roe listens at the Ogle County Judicial Center in Oregon on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Read the transcript and listen to the latest Talk-Line interview with Ogle County States Attorney Mike Rock discussing criminal court cases that have concluded or are still ongoing through the state’s attorney’s office.

Rock also talks about some training between the office and law enforcement officers that need more information about current procedures and assistance with other counties involved in conflict-of-interest cases.

