U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (right) speaks from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, April 8, in support of the Corrections Officer Blake Schwarz Suicide Prevention Act. Schwartz, pictured in the inset photo with his wife, Michelle, died by suicide two years ago. (Charlene Bielema)

Read the transcript from our latest Talk-Line interview for April 16 featuring Shaw Local managing editor Charlene Bielema discussing area coverage of the criminal court, Representative Eric Sorensen’s legislation concerning suicide prevention, as well as construction projects across the region.

