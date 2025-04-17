Florissa director: Autism Acceptance Month recognizes unique strengths and experiences of autistic individuals

DIXON – April is Autism Acceptance Month, a time to celebrate neurodiversity and advocate for inclusive communities. This month is a chance to recognize the unique strengths and experiences of autistic individuals so they can feel pride in themselves.

Although most people have heard of autism and have a greater awareness of autism spectrum disorder, autistic youths still face obstacles, such as bullying, lack of appropriate resources and fewer opportunities than their neurotypical (or typically developing) peers.

One in every 36 children is estimated to have ASD. Children with ASD display a variety of skills and levels of functioning; every child is unique, with different strengths and needs for support. The necessity for early identification and personalized support is more important than ever.

Florissa, a recognized pediatric developmental center for children’s developmental services in the Sauk Valley region, is at the forefront of this mission.

Florissa offers comprehensive evaluations and therapy services for ASD, helping families navigate diagnosis and treatment with compassion and expertise. Florissa’s multidisciplinary team conducts gold-standard ASD evaluations using evidence-based tools and approaches tailored to each child’s unique needs.

In addition to diagnosis, Florissa provides individualized therapy, parent education and support services designed to empower families and promote long-term success for children’s development. Beyond autism evaluations, Florissa also provides assessments for a wide range of developmental, emotional, behavioral and learning concerns. These include evaluations for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, intellectual disability, learning disorders, behavioral disorders, trauma and social-emotional functioning.

The goal is to provide families with a clearer understanding of their child’s strengths and challenges to guide interventions.

Florissa began in 2015 as a collaboration between local agencies in the Sauk Valley area. It continues to offer hope, clarity and understanding to families across northwest Illinois. Last year, children from 16 different counties were served, and financial assistance was provided to many of these families. For more information or to make a referral, visit www.florissacenter.org.

If you would like to support the mission of Florissa, an excellent opportunity is fast approaching. Florissa is proud to be a part of the Hope Series 5K with National Alliance on Mental Illness Sauk Area.

The Hope Series includes three run/walk events: the Run for Brain Health 5K on May 17, the Florissa Family 5K on June 14, and the NAMI Sauk Area 5K on July 12.

The Florissa Family 5K is on an accessible route so everyone can join the fun. The day starts with a free fun run for kids ages 9 and younger. Kids receive a shirt and medal. Participants who run or walk in all three events of the Hope Series receive a special series hooded sweatshirt.

Funds raised by the Florissa 5K go directly to support the financial assistance provided to families without the financial resources to access these services for their children.

NAMI Sauk Area’s goal for the 5K fundraiser is to raise awareness of the support families need when dealing with a loved one or friend who is living with a mental illness.

All funds raised by the Run for Brain Health and NAMI 5K races go directly to services that NAMI Sauk Area provides, including free NAMI Signature Programs, training for instructors in NAMI-based programs, family support group meetings, outreach information and instructional brochures, Mental Health Awareness Month activities, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month activities and more.

For registration for the Hope Series, visit raceroster.com.

Dr. Kelly Flanagan is the Florissa clinical director.