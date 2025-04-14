April 14, 2025
Fire breaks out at rural Dixon home, state fire marshal investigating

No one injured in fire on Harmon Road

By Charlene Bielema
Firefighters battle a house fire Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1308 Harmon Road.

Firefighters battle a house fire Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1308 Harmon Road, Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – A rural Dixon home was damaged by fire Monday morning.

The Dixon Rural Fire Protection District, Dixon City Fire and Advance EMS were dispatched about 8 a.m. to a structure fire at 1308 Harmon Road.

Firefighters battle a house fire Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1308 Harmon Road.

Firefighters battle a house fire Monday, April 14, 2025, at 1308 Harmon Road. (Alex T. Paschal)

A mutual-aid alarm was immediately initiated to provide additional resources for the response; it was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, Dixon Rural Fire Chief Dustin Dahlstrom said.

When crews arrived at 8:05 a.m., they found a two-story residence with a heavy fire on the second floor. Firefighters remained at the scene until about noon.

No injuries were reported, according to a news release. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters from Rock Falls, Sterling, Oregon, Franklin Grove, Amboy, Sublette, Polo, Byron, Milledgeville and Mt. Morris assisted Dixon firefighters with the blaze. Also assisting were the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, CGH EMS and Com Ed.

