Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Owen LeSage

Name: Owen LeSage

School: Dixon

Sport: Track and field

Year: Sophomore

Why he was selected: LeSage had a season-best throw of 15.38 meters to win the shot put at the Oregon meet on April 3. That mark is above the Class 2A state qualifying standard of 14.88. He also had a personal record in the discus with a throw of 36.09 to place fourth before winning the event with a 35.31-meter throw at the Stillman Valley quadrangular.

Dixon track and field coach Ryan Deets said LeSage’s marks are a testament to the work he has put in since last May.

“He has added over 10 feet to his throw in a year,” Deets said. “He has been working hard with the high school strength program to improve overall athleticism and has been putting the time in at the rings with coach [Brandon] Woodward. This has been an absolute recipe for success for this young student-athlete with a very bright future.”

LeSage is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

What do you like about track and field? Have you learned anything from it?

LeSage: What I like most about track and field is the aspect of individuality in the sport. Not only are you competing with other athletes and teams, but you compete with yourself mentally and physically. You get out of the sport exactly what you put into it, which is exactly what made me fall in love with the sport. It has taught me the lesson that hard work does really pay off.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

LeSage: I feel my biggest strength is working through a rough meet and returning to practice the next day ready to drill and fix any problems. After switching to spin shot put after the conclusion of last year’s season, I have been working toward perfecting my form. I attribute all of my success to my fantastic coach, supportive friends and family and teammates. Max Kitzman, a fellow sophomore and teammate, deserves every bit of recognition as I do. Since sixth grade, we have been learning from each other and pushing each other to improve, and because of this we have both reached amazing marks.

You have picked up wins in the shot put and discus. What can you say about the start of the season?

LeSage: The start of the season could not be going better – our team is winning meets, I hit a shot put PR well above the state qualifying mark, and I’ve seen improvement in discus.

What do you like about this year’s team? What stands out?

LeSage: This year’s team is full of extremely talented athletes along with amazing coaches, but what stands out is how supportive everyone is. There is not a single moment in a meet where one Duke isn’t cheering on another.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

LeSage: Hairy Cow all the way.

Do you have plans for after high school yet?

LeSage: After high school I plan on attending the best college I can get into, whether it’s because of academics, throwing or both.