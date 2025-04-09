Dixon’s Darius Harrington leads local Illinois Media all-state selections

Dixon’s Darius Harrington puts up a shot against Plainfield Central in Jan., 2025, at Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois Media All-State boys basketball team was released this week with four Sauk Valley players earning recognition through the voting process. Five players were named first and second team, with others named honorable mentions.

In Class 3A, Dixon senior Darius Harrington was named to the all-state second-team. Harrington finished his career as the Dukes’ all-time leading scorer with 1,826 points, averaging 27.3 per game this past season with 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals. He was a unanimous first-team Big Northern Conference selection and scored a career-high 46 points.

In Class 2A, Rock Falls senior Kuitim Heald was all-state honorable mention after averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The first-team all-BNC selection broke the program record for 3-pointers in a season (103) and career (261) and helped lead the Rockets to a supersectional.

Rock Falls’ Kuitim Heald drives to the hoop against Christ the King’s Matthew Harland Monday, March 10, 2025, during the Class 2A boys basketball Supersectional in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

In Class 1A, Eastland had two players recognized after the Cougars finished as state runner-up. Senior Adam Awender was named all-state second team and junior Parker Krogman was named all-state honorable mention. Awender averaged 14.9 points per game and was named NUIC South MVP. Krogman, also a first-team all-NUIC South pick, averaged 15.4 points and six rebounds per game.