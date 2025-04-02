Our Savior Lutheran Church near Sterling to celebrate 150th anniversary April 13

Our Savior Lutheran Church on Hazel Road west of Sterling was established in 1875. (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING – Our Savior Lutheran Church in rural Sterling is inviting the public to celebrate its 150th anniversary with the congregation Sunday, April 13.

The Rev. Phil Heuser said the celebration begins at 9 a.m. with a special church service followed by a light lunch and cake in the basement.

The Rev. Allan Buss will be the guest speaker. Buss is president of the Northern Illinois District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Heuser said the church, which stands at 21496 Hazel Road, was established in 1875 mostly by German immigrants who settled in the area.

“The church’s first leader was a German Lutheran pastor who came here from Clinton, Iowa, on horseback,” Heuser said. “Most of the original sanctuary building is still intact. However, the church’s steeple was replaced in 1921 after it was blown away, and we’ve added on a fellowship hall since then.”

For more information, call the church at 815-772-4345.