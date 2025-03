File photo: Jennifer Lang smiles after having been named the recipient of the Community Pride award Friday, April 5, 2024 during the Best of Dixon Awards. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 31 featured Dixon Chamber of Commerce/Dixon Main Street Director of Community Relations and Events Jennifer Lang discussing upcoming events including: “Best Of Dixon” gala April 4, Dixon “Founders Day” presentation April 11, a Lunch and Learn April 16, a “Ladies Night Out” shopping event May 1 and Rock River Madness Cycling on May 3.

