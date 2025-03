Sterling High School has announced its contest play, “The Chips are Down”, and group interpretation, “The Sandlot”, have advanced to the IHSA State Drama Competition at Harold Richards High School on March 27. (Photo provided by Tim Schlegel)

STERLING – Sterling High School has announced that its contest play, “The Chips are Down,” and group interpretation, “The Sandlot,” have advanced to the IHSA state drama competition at Harold Richards High School on Thursday.

The contest play entry took second place and the group interpretation entry took third in their respective events at the Huntley High School sectional.

This will be Sterling’s 31st consecutive year advancing to the state tournament.