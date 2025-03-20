Boosting the ranks: Sublette firefighting cadets train in Amboy

Tyler Huggins, 17, of Amboy attends the final weekend of the Sublette Cadet Firefighter Program on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Cadets go through 40 hours of training over 10 consecutive weekends to become volunteer firefighters. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hose deployment, ceiling pulls, tool hoist and mazes were all on the training docket for a group of young firefighting cadets Saturday, March 15, in Amboy.

The group was in its final weekend of training as part of the Sublette Cadet Firefighter Program, a plan meant to bolster membership of the volunteer corps.

Students ages 15 to 19 met for 10 consecutive weekends to train and learn the skills needed to fight fires, help with rescue and aid in support. After the 40 hours of training is met, the cadets will go on to train once a month. Those 18 and older will become active volunteer firefighters on the Sublette roster; those younger than 18 will fill auxiliary roles.

“We’re at 700,000 volunteer firefighters nationwide, down from 900,000,” said Nick Dinges, firefighter and CEO of Dinges Fire Co., which led the training.

With guidance from Dixon City Chief Ryan Buskohl and Byron Chief Andy Politsch, cadets busted through walls, used learned knots to hoist tools and equipment, handled hoses and navigated through tight confines while wearing oxygen tanks. The weekend marked the group’s training completion.

The group also is hoping to partner with other departments in Lee County to offer an Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Basic Operations Firefighter class next year to continue to add qualified members around the area.