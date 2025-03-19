Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan

File photo: Lee County sheriff Clay Whelan speaks about statistics regarding child abuse during Hands Around the Courthouse in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 19 features Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan discussing the weather situation involving grass fires in the county, the spring planting season and the farm implements back into the fields and using caution when approaching this equipment on the roads.

Whelan also takes a look at some state legislation concerning law enforcement procedures opposed by the sheriff and the state sheriff’s association.

