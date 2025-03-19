March 19, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan

By John Sahly
Lee County sheriff Clay Whelan speaks about statistics regarding child abuseFriday, April 19, 2024 during Hands Around the Courthouse in Dixon.

File photo: Lee County sheriff Clay Whelan speaks about statistics regarding child abuse during Hands Around the Courthouse in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for March 19 features Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan discussing the weather situation involving grass fires in the county, the spring planting season and the farm implements back into the fields and using caution when approaching this equipment on the roads.

Whelan also takes a look at some state legislation concerning law enforcement procedures opposed by the sheriff and the state sheriff’s association.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioLee CountyLee County Sheriff's OfficeSheriff
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.