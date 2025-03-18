Tiny Art Show a big presence at Morrison’s Odell Public Library

Close to 300 mini masterpieces await visitors at the Odell Public Library’s Tiny Art Show in Morrison. The show runs until March 29. (Earleen Hinton)

MORRISON — Almost 300 mini masterpieces await visitors at the Odell Public Library’s Tiny Art Show this month.

Cats, people, rural scenes, flowers and other subjects grace the 4-by-4-inch canvases displayed at the library, 307 S. Madison St.

The inaugural Tiny Art Show was held in spring 2022 and featured about 350 works of art.

Anyone in the community – with or without artistic ability – was encouraged to paint or use any other artistic medium to create their tiny masterpiece.

The library supplied each participant with a free tiny art kit that included the 4-by-4 canvas, acrylic paints and a brush.

“Feel free to use other mediums or materials, but make sure to keep your art tiny. Any theme or subject can be explored. We just ask that all submissions are family-friendly. This activity is open to everyone,” according to the library’s pre-event instructions. “No matter the skill level, creating art is great for the mind and soul. Art is for everyone.”

The Tiny Art Show opened March 3 and will be displayed at the library until March 29. A selection of this year’s mini artwork then will be moved uptown for display at the Loft on Main, 112 E Main St., for the month of April.

The program was sponsored by the Odell Public Library and the Loft on Main, with special financial support from Thrivent, a financial service company.

Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Hours for the Loft on Main are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the Tiny Art Show or the Odell Public Library, call 815-772-7323, email odellpubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit odellpubliclibrary.com