With barely an inch to spare, the Sublette Community Building is packed with toys and people Saturday, March 15, 2025, for the two-day Sublette Farm Toy Show. (Alex T. Paschal)

The 43rd annual Sublette Farm Toy Show was held Saturday, March 15, and Sunday, March 16. Spread out across five different venues, thousands of toy cars, trucks, tractors, figurines and implements were put on display by vendors for the curious and collectors, alike. Outside, big rigs and farm machinery were parked around the town for visitors to check out. Tractors from Minneapolis-Moline and the Oliver Farm Company were given special recognition as this year’s featured tractors.