Rock River Madness is May 3 in Dixon

Rock River Madness is set for May 3 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – Who’s ready for the weather to break to get out and ride? Rock River Madness registration is live.

The event returns for its third year Saturday, May 3, kicking off from a new location.

Races will start and finish at the Dixon Park District facility, 1312 Washington Ave.

Hit the road for rides of 100, 55 and 30 miles. Or you can rock it on the trails for a 13-mile, 10-mile or 6-mile ride. The routes have changed slightly, and new maps will be shared soon at rockrivermadness.com.

This year’s ride comes at a lower price with a choice to add on a T-shirt. Click on “Rock River Madness” at the Discover Dixon website for more information and a link to sign up.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Rock River Valley Bicycle Club and go toward keeping the Dixon MTB Trails looking great.

Riders will be encouraged to hang out after the race to enjoy some food and drinks and to celebrate.

For more information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com.