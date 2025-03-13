Sterling’s Valor Support Project takes to the skies to raise mental health awareness

DIXON — A group of veterans is “jumping out of a perfectly good airplane” to honor their brothers- and sisters-in-arms.

The Valor Support Project is holding a skydiving event in honor of National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Day from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 27, at the Chicagoland Skydiving Center, 1207 E. Gurler Road in Rochelle.

Retired Army Sgt. Floyd Dunn of Sterling is organizing the Courage In Action: The Valor Skydive event, featuring 11 veterans and Dunn’s wife, Ember, completing a 60-second free fall from 14,000 feet in the air.

“This one’s to honor the battle with PTSD,” Dunn said. “It’s for the ones that have lost and for the ones that have won that battle and are still around. I was going to jump, but my wife knows I’m terrified of heights, and she asked if she could take my spot. I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Dunn said the veteran jumpers were chosen by a lottery system, which included winners:

John Olalde

Jacob Deom

Atley Dunn

Donald Butler

Mark Koehler

Derik LeBarron

Austin Black

Dave Gottemoller

Ron Wetzell

Ashtin Christian

Mike Lewis

The event will be live streamed on the VSP Facebook page, and Dunn said spectators are welcome to come and watch in person to show their support.

Dunn started the VSP last summer to help address gaps in veterans' services. The VSP takes requests for assistance from veterans in the Sauk Valley, who are then considered by Dunn and the review board.

Dunn’s rules for helping veterans are simple: They have to want to help themselves, and all he asks in return is a testimony. Veterans can request assistance by filling out an application online at valorsupportproject.com.

The VSP is also planning several other events to support veterans, including the Operation Valor: Support Drive, a one-night donation event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 28, at the Rock Falls American Legion. The VSP will be collecting hygiene products, toiletries, food and snacks to support 155 National Guard members from Dixon, Aurora and Pontiac that are currently stationed in Africa until July as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Dunn said the VSP is also planning its first Running for Valor 5K from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 14, at the Sterling Township building, 505 W. Lynn Blvd. The event costs $10 to participate, and all proceeds will be used to support the VSP’s mission services.

Tickets and registration for the VSP 5K event can be found on the VSP Facebook page event link. For more information, call 815-590-9884.

Interested in becoming part of the VSP mission? Sign up through the Valor Ambassadorship program to volunteer your time and learn more.