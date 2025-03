The cast of Dixon High School’s "Grease" rehearse their opening number Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the school. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Dixon High School theater department will be performing the classic musical Grease at 7 p.m. Friday, March 14; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at the James A. Wiltz Auditorium on the campus of DHS. With well-known songs such as “Summer Lovin'” and “Greased Lighting,” the story follows a summer love that unexpectedly carries over into a 1950s high school. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/4iPwloY.