Eastland’s defense, offensive trio fuels run to state tournament

Eastland waits to accept the sectional plaque after taking down Pecatonica in the sectional final on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Pecatonica High School. (Erin Henze - Shaw Local News Network)

Eastland has shown it does not care how low the score may be. It can play with pace, or it can take the air out of the ball.

Winning the game is all that matters.

Eastland’s defense-first approach and commitment to that notion has gotten plenty of attention in the last week. And it continues to work.

The Cougars' strategy to slow the game down against No. 1 Pecatonica, even holding the ball for nearly seven minutes against the Indians' zone defense to start the game, was a divisive one on social media.

Like it or not, it was a winning formula.

Eastland followed up the 36-31 sectional title win over Pecatonica with a 51-43 victory over Aurora Christian to qualify for state for the first time since 2013. The Cougars finished fourth in 2013 and 2019 under Tony Dunlap.

The Cougars (33-4) are set to face Peoria Christian (28-9) at 11:15 a.m. in Thursday’s Class 1A state semifinals at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Chargers last went to state in 2004 when they finished fourth.

Eastland coach Tyler Zumdahl said defense will be key once again against the Chargers, who have some sharp shooters. They hit seven 3s in the third quarter their last game in a 66-49 win over Greenfield.

“Just making tough shots for them, not giving them open looks,” Zumdahl said. “And obviously taking care of the ball so we don’t give them extra possessions.”

Eastland’s Adam Awender pulls down a rebound against Newman Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at Eastland High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Peoria Christian coach Jason Persinger said Eastland’s defense will be a challenge.

“They’re a talented defensive team and very well coached,” he said. “We can’t let them sit on it and hold it. They play really physical defense as well.”

While Eastland has plenty of muscle, Persinger’s team does not rely on that.

“I joke with our guys, we’re not very big. We kind of look like a scholastic bowl team to be quite honest with you,” he said. “I am a little concerned about their physicality depending on how the game is officiated.”

Eastland’s Peyton Spears handles the ball against Dakota Wednesday, March 5, 2025, during the Class 1A boys basketball Sectional semifinal at Pecatonica High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Persinger’s son, Malachi, is the team’s all-time leading scorer as a senior. Gavin Walder and Josh Walton can also score 20-plus points on a given night. Trae Brickner had six 3s and 26 points his last game.

Coach Persinger said forcing the tempo will be key if his team wants to have success.

Eastland is led by the three-headed monster of seniors Adam Awender and Peyton Spears and junior Parker Krogman. All three have scored 1,000 points for their careers and average around 15 points per game this season.

Awender, the team’s point guard and a run-first quarterback on the football field, runs the show. He was voted MVP in the NUIC South.

“He is really, really quick and tough to handle on the dribble,” Zumdahl said of Awender. “He is elite at getting into the paint and finishing. And he can shoot it too.”

Zumdahl said Spears leads the team in 3-pointers.

“He’s really fast too. When he creates off the bounce that really takes us to another level,” he said. “He just can absolutely dog the other team’s point guard. He’s elite, one of the best on-ball defenders I think in the state.”

Krogman provides more athleticism and finesse with some finishing inside.

Eastland’s Parker Krogman works to drive by Dakota’s Jacob Seiver Wednesday, March 5, 2025, during the Class 1A boys basketball Sectional semifinal at Pecatonica High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

“Whether it’s post ups or driving; he can knock the three a little bit as well,” Zumdahl said. “So they all really complement each other.”

Offensively, the team has gotten more efficient while keeping a high assist to turnover ratio.

But for Zumdahl, defense always travels.

“That’s the first thing we always talk about and what we started the season with,” he said. “If we can take the other team out of what they want to do and pressure them and force them into turnovers to allow us to get out in transition, that’s a good thing.”

Class 1A state semifinals

The basics: Effingham St. Anthony (29-4) faces Chicago Hope Academy (26-7) on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Eastland (33-4) vs. Peoria Christian (28-9) around 11:15 a.m. The third-place game is Friday at 9:30 a.m.

State championship: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Worth noting: Eastland, Hope and Peoria Christian all played at Eastland’s shootout in early December. Eastland beat Hope 48-38. Eastland is the only small-town school in the 1A finals.