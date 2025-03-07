Sterling, Dixon students showcase STEM projects

Emerson Slater, a sixth grader at Challand Middle School, talks about her findings on Saturn on Thursday, March 6, 2025, during the classes' STEM Fair. Fun fact: Saturn is the only planet that could float in water. (Alex T. Paschal)

Local students engaged in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) activities Thursday, March 6, 2025, at their respective schools.

Sixth graders at Challand Middle School in Sterling presented their findings on a topic they explored and researched. Using visual materials, the students recited their findings to classmates and other visitors who stopped by to learn about the project. From chemical warfare to acrylic nails, the students touched on a wide range of ideas.

Challand Middle School sixth grader Spencer Halverson plays a scale after reciting a research project on the benefits of playing music Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the school. The sixth grade class researched and explored their STEM projects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) before giving a presentation on their findings. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon’s St. Anne’s students added religion and art to their day for a STREAM event with the theme “Forces in Motion.” Divided into three separate groups, the Velocity Vanguards, Momentum Masters and Fusion Force moved about the school engaging in builds and activities that meet the STREAM construct. While one group designed race tracks, another added color to paper rockets and still another built and controlled robots.