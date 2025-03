Equipment and manpower work on the north side of the river Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 4 featured Dixon Park District Executive Director Duane Long discussing park infrastructure for March, the start of the Project Rock construction of the walking bridge across the Rock River and its effects on park property, the Lowell Park Edwards Nature Center new director and events coming up through the park district.

