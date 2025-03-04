Rep. Fritts honors Dinges Fire Company in Amboy as February Local Business Highlight

State Rep. Brad Fritts (right) presents Nick Dinges of Dinges Fire Company with a February 2025 Local Business Highlight Award. (Photo provided by the Office of state Rep. Brad Fritts)

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, is showcasing Dinges Fire Company in Amboy with his February 2025 Local Business Highlight Award.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented owner Nick Dinges with a certificate of appreciation for his contributions to the community.

“This month, I am proud to recognize Dinges Fire Company in Amboy for their dedication to public safety and their remarkable growth as a company,” Fritts said. “Dinges Fire Company provides essential equipment and services to fire departments across the Midwest, and their continued expansion is a testament to their hard work and commitment to their mission.”

Founded in 2002, Dinges Fire Company sells firefighter protective equipment, rescue tools, gear, and more. They also service fire trucks on site. Dinges Fire Company currently employs over 180 people across multiple states.

“I also want to recognize Nick Dinges not only as a business leader but as a dedicated public servant,” Fritts said. “Not only does he work as an assistant fire chief with the Sublette Fire Department and a firefighter-paramedic with the Amboy Fire Department, but Nick also runs Sublette 365, a non-profit organization that works to fund projects to develop and beautify Sublette. Nick has devoted himself to bettering our community. His leadership, and the continued success of his team, deserve to be honored.”

Dinges Fire Company is located at 243 E. Main St. in Amboy. For more information, visit DingesFire.com.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.