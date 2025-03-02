United Way of Whiteside County introduces student board adviser position with scholarship

ROCK FALLS – United Way of Whiteside County is announcing the launch of its new student board adviser program, offering high school juniors an opportunity to gain leadership experience while having a meaningful influence in their community.

Selected students will serve as nonvoting members on the United Way board of directors from June through May 2026, providing valuable youth perspective to the organization while developing professional skills and connections.

“This program represents our commitment to developing the next generation of community leaders,” said Keri Olson, CEO of United Way of Whiteside County. “We’re excited to bring fresh perspectives to our board while offering students real-world leadership experience and financial support for their education.”

Program highlights

Educational award: $1,000 scholarship upon successful completion of service term

Professional development: Monthly board meeting participation, mentorship from established community leaders

Community impact: Opportunity to influence local initiatives and represent youth perspectives

Networking: Build relationships with business and nonprofit leaders across Whiteside County

Time commitment: Two to three hours per month, including board meetings typically from noon to 1 p.m. the third Thursday of each month

The program is open to current high school juniors in Whiteside County who will be seniors during the 2025-26 academic year. Applicants should demonstrate leadership potential, community involvement and strong communication skills.

Students must submit a completed application form and letter of recommendation by March 31. Applications can be obtained online at www.uwwhiteside.org or from high school guidance offices throughout Whiteside County.

Final selections will be announced in May, with service beginning in June for students with summer availability.

For more information, contact United Way of Whiteside County at kolson@uwwhiteside.org or visit the United Way office at 100 W. First St., Suite A, Rock Falls.