MANKATO – Mount Carroll resident Olivia Shelly recently was named to Minnesota State University, Mankato honor’s list for the fall semester.

The university named 3,050 students to the honor’s list and 1,354 students to its high honor’s list.

Students named to the honor list received a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.9. The students also must have received at least 12 semester credit hours.

For information, visit mankato.mnsu.edu/academics.