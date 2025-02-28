Sterling High School musical ‘Catch Me if You Can’ takes stage Feb. 28 to March 2

Cole Stumpenhorst (left) and Owen Gaffey finish a song during rehearsal of “Catch Me if You Can” at Sterling High School on Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1 and at 2 p.m. March 2. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. (Katie Holloway - Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING — Sterling High School will present the musical “Catch Me if You Can,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1 and at 2 p.m. March 2 at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.

The show follows Frank Abagnale Jr. as he runs away from home and begins an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams.

When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, however, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for students and can be bought online at centennialauditorium.org.