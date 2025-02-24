February 24, 2025
Electrical fire damages Dixon home

No one injured in back-porch blaze

By Charlene Bielema
Dixon City Fire Department logo (Photo Provided by Dixon Fire Department)

DIXON — No one was injured in a porch fire that broke out at a Dixon residence Sunday.

Dixon firefighters were called at 11:16 a.m. to 410 W. Eighth St., where the back porch was on fire, according to a news release.

Residents had evacuated prior to first responders' arrival. The fire was extinguished and the house was evaluated to make sure the fire had not spread.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

Electrical issues are the suspected cause of the fire, according to the release. All responders were clear of the scene at 1:15 p.m.

The Dixon Rural Fire Department, Dixon Police Department and Advance EMS assisted at the scene.

