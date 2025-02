Workers begin to install new signage at the former KSB Hospital in Dixon on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. OSF HealthCare formally merged with KSB Hospital on Jan. 1. (Alex T. Paschal)

OSF HealthCare installed new main signage Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon. Working in bitter cold, installers secured the new OSF HealthCare sign on the south-facing side of the hospital, formerly KSB.