Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for Feb. 3-9, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Margaret Mary Collins to West Abbeyfeale LLC, one parcel in Wyoming Township: 22-18-14-300-011, $0.

Bruce F. Langholf II and Rosemarie Langholf to Bruce F. Langholf II, trustee, Rosemarie Langholf, trustee, and Langholf Joint Trust, 2152 Ridge Wood Lane, Dixon, $0.

Wyoming Partnership LLC, Erik Englehart and Gerald Englehart to Jeremy R. Fitch and Jamie L. Fitch, one parcel in Wyoming Township: 22-18-14-300-016, $80,000.

Jason Pillion to Cdh Ventures LLC, 915 W. Sixth St., Dixon, and 917 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $57,500.

Brian Stupec and Dina Stupec to Jacob Krantz, 249 Elizabeth St., Paw Paw, $97,000.

Ted Hvarre and Kimberly Hvarre to Ted N. Hvarre, co-trustee, Kimberly J. Hvarre, co-trustee, and Hvarre Family Trust, 1913 W. Leopard Drive, Dixon, $0.

Quit Claim Deeds

Larry E. Steder and Todd Steder to Todd A. Steder, 401 Logan Ave., Dixon, $0.

Alma L. Bryson, Russell D. Bryson and Somar Bryson to Russell D. Bryson, 111 Sherman Ave., Dixon, $0.

Steven Gilmore and Debra Gilmore to Tyler Blum, 124 Third St., Compton, $0.

Perez Relaxation LLC to Elaine C. Perez, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-02-476-023, $0.

Perez Relaxation LLC to Elaine C. Perez, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-11-226-016, $0.

Perez Relaxation LLC to Elaine C. Perez, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-02-478-037, $0.

Reserve Holding LLC to Thomas E. Bittner, 621 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $0.

Ivana Jukic to Kimberly Tnuckenbrod Jukic, one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-09-426-001, $0.

Ana Jukic to Kimberly Truckenbrod Jukic, one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-09-426-001, $0.

Drago Jukic to Kimberly Truckenbrod Jukic, one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-09-426-001, $0.

Marko Jukic to Kimberly Truckenbrod Jukic, one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-09-426-001, $0.

Laurie J. Wilson to Laurie J. Wilson and Michele Hope Olivarez, 251 W. Hardanger Gate, Lee, $0.

Pamela J. Bates to Eric James Paulson, one parcel in May Township: 13-21-12-328-032, $0.

Ronald D. Mcneilly, Irma M. Mcneilly and Rhonda L. Herring to Ronald D. Mcneilly and Rhonda L. Herring, 1806 Quail Hollow Road, Steward, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Adam J. Baumgartner and Wendy J. Baumgartner to Adam J. Baumgartner, co-trustee, Wendy J. Baumgartner, co-trustee, Adam J. Baumgartner Family Trust and Wendy J. Baumgartner Family Trust, 1004 Ann Ave., Dixon, $0.

Robert L. Rhoads and Caryl J. Rhoads to Robert L. Rhoads, trustee, Caryl J. Rhoads, trustee, Robert Rhoads Trust No 101 and Caryl Rhoads Trust No 101, 338 Grummon St., Paw Paw, $0.

Patricia Ehmen to Patricia Ehmen, trustee, and Patricia Ehmen Land Trust, 56 La Moille Road, La Moille; 39 La Moille Road, La Moille; and one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-32-100-002, $0.

Doris Lea Mccall to Doris Lea Mccall, trustee, and Mrb Family Land Trust, four parcels in Sublette Township: 19-22-31-100-005, 19-22-31-200-003, 19-22-31-300-002 and 19-22-31-400-001, $0.

Howard J. Schumacher and Beth A. Schumacher to Howard J. Schumacher, co-trustee, Beth A. Schumacher, co-trustee, and H & B Schumacher Family Trust No 1, 419 N. State St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Judith M. Swanson, trustee, Robert Luebke Family Trust, Robert Luebke Marital Trust, and Robert W. Luebke to Kenneth L. Mersman and Kimberly J. Cleary, $100,000.

Mary E. Smith, co-trustee, William M. Pettinger, co-trustee, Lois A. Dober, co-trustee, Joseph M. Pettinger Irrevocable Trust and Clara E. Pettinger Irrevocable Trust to David E. Allen, 1552 Nelson Road, Dixon, $115,000.

Kevin L. Shaw, trustee, Darlene A. Shaw trust, Kenneth L. Shaw Family Trust to Andrea Borell and Bryan Borell, three parels in Lee Center Township: 11-16-16-400-003, 11-16-16-400-004, and 11-16-21-200-004; and 2086 Shaw Road, Amboy, $1,005,000.

Kevin L. Shaw, trustee, Darlene A. Shaw, trust, Kenneth L. Shaw Family Trust to Borell Farms Ltd, 2086 Shaw Road, Amboy, and one parcel in Lee Center Township, 11-16-21-200-004, $1,204,785.

Kevin L. Shaw, trustee, Darlene A. Shaw Trust, Kenneth L. Shaw Family Trust to Kristyne L. Arjes, 2086 Shaw Road, Amboy, $300,000.

Administrator’s Deed

Michael P. Mcginnis and Stanley Mcginnis to Kevin Beasley and Jennifer Beasley, 210 W. Hardanger Gate, Lee, $50,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Harkness Properties LLC to Nickolaus W. Dirks and Antori L. Dirks, two parcels on Grandview Drive in Sterling, $70,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Victor M. Barrios, 2104 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $44,000.

Debra M. Jackson and Dawn L. Adams to David L. Matthews, one parcel on Yorktown Road, Prophetstown, $198,000.

Richard R. Sanders, Karen Johnson and Billy Ray Sanders Estate to Emmanuel Pascual Garcia, 2108 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $90,000.

Sterling Federal Bank to Dustin Hook and Amy Hook, 606 Sixth Ave., Fulton, $27,500.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Pervez Hai, 1109 Main St., Erie, $29,200.

Dg Enterprises LLC to Maria J. Solis and Angel Gomez, 807 W. 12th St., Sterling, $45,000.

Nancy G. Peugh to James Rahn and Hope Rahn, 23710 Blue Goose Road, Chadwick, $60,000.

Charles Mark Hinds and Marva Lynn Whitney to Benjamin M. Lorentzen and Kelly M. Thomas, 2191 Harvey Road, Albany, $249,900.

Arthur K. Guernsey and Margarita Guernsey to David B. Hurless, 24049 Hillcrest Drive, Sterling, $145,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Shauna Hubbard, 2306 B 20th Ave., Sterling, $185,000.

Bryse F. Swanson, also known as Bryce F. Swanson, and Samantha C. Perrine, now known as Samantha C. Swanson, to Macy A. Thompson, 224 Martin Road, Rock Falls, $105,000.

Ann Brackemeyer and Jonathan Brackemeyer to Bush Acres LLC, 18076 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $220,000.

Danielle M. Robbins, formerly known as Danielle M. Kenzler, to William E. Holt, 518 W. Main St., Morrison, $79,500.

Theresa A. Kohs and David L. Matthews, 5855 Perkins Road, Prophetstown, $614,100.

Chrishaun Kelly to Brandon M. Henderson, 605 15th Ave., Sterling, $116,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Lonnie Cheshier to Jacklyn S. Zolli, 904 Third Ave., Sterling; 904 1/2 Third Ave., Sterling; 410 Eighth Ave., Sterling; and 408 Brinks Circle, Sterling, $0.

Carman A. Thorp, trustee, and Thorp Family Trust to Carman A. Thorp Trust, 403 W. 12th St., Sterling, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Larry G. Mccormick Living Trust and Mary R. Mccormick Living Trust to Mkm LLC, three parcels on Cardinal Street in Rock Falls, $169,000.

Shirley A. Buikema Trust and Robert A. Buikema Trust to Craig Tiesman, 1027 16th Ave., Fulton, $120,000.

Lindsay M. Brown, trustee, Joanne Norris Trust and James Norris Trust to Joshua S. Huizenga and Paul J. Rosenow, 8265 Burns Road, Fenton, $1,629,780.

Deeds

John W. Rylander to John W. Rylander Trust, 15881 Lakeside Drive, Sterling, $0.

Avonlea Cottage Of Sterling to Abw Sterling LLC, 2201 E. LeFevre Road, $750,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Haywell Llc-Westwood to David R. Cartwright and Elizabeth B. Cartwright, 10315 E. Shagbark Lane, Rochelle, $395,000.

Christopher Head to Marvin Hunter and Marshia Hunter, 1114 W. 2nd St., Byron, $170,500.

Hre Builders LLC to Luis Alejandro Garcia Gracia and Lusi Alejandro Garcia-Garcia, 1246 Springdale Drive, Rochelle, $243,000.

Steven B. Ramsey to Jeremy Day and Erika Day, 5351 S. Brookstone Drive, Rochelle, $291,000.

Dietrich Investment Farm LLC to Dietrich Ranch LLC-Land Series, 4575 N. Leaf River Road, Mt. Morris, $982,468.

Blake Benesh to Christopher Stephenitch and Angela Stephenitch, two parcels in Rockvale Township: 09-28-400-002 and 09-28-400-003, $486,000.

Michael Sherbrook and Lidia Sherbrook to Benjamin C. Johnson and Jacquelyn C. Johnson, 621 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $196,000.

Ronnie L. O’sullivan, Deceased By Heirs; and Sharon K. O’sullivan, to Tabitha Quirk, 8543 N. Valley View Drive, Byron, $260,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Dlmj Investments LLC to Matthew J. Merrill, 410 Barbara St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Dean E. Mcmullen and Catherine M. Mcmullen to Dean E. and Catherine M. Mcmullen Rev Tr, 5809 N. Fair Oaks Drive, Davis Junction, and 5809 Fair Oak Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Neil Ortiz to Neil Ortiz and Charae Ortiz, 834 W. Chinquapin Drive, Orgon, $0.

Rosemaire Karas, Deceased; and Jeffrey Karas to Jeffrey Karas Rev Tr, 6946 S. James Drive, Rochelle, and 6946 James Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Quint Harold Burkhart, trustor; Melinda A. Burkhart, trustor; and Burkhart Family Tr1; to Michael Turner, 632 S. 2nd St., Rochelle, $158,500.

Steven Dietrich, trustee; Gregory Dietrich, trustee; Robert W. Dietrich Lv Tr; Robert W. Dietrich Residuary Tr; Donna J. Dietrich Lv Tr to Dietrich Investment Farm LLC; no parcel information provided; $0.

Richard C. Brantner, trustee; Gerald W. Brantner, trustee; James D. Brantner, trustee; Brantner Private Trwblb1; Lola Jeanne Brantner Tr; to Daniel John Deuth and Ashley Marie Deuth, 226 N. IL Rte 26, Polo, $682,000.

Richard C. Brantner, trustee; Gerald W. Brantner, trustee; James D. Brantner, trustee; Brantner Private Trwb/lb-1; Lola Jeanne Brantner Tr; to John Elwin Deuth, Jean Deuth, Michael T. Deuth, and Mallory Nell Deuth, 226 N. IL Rte 26, Polo, $1,086,628.

Kristin Oliver Dr Trustee, Kristen Oliver Dr Trustee and Elm Lv Tr to Peter J. Malaker and Matthew C. Malaker, 550 Flagg Road, Rochelle, $0.

John R. Mueller, trustee, Janice L. Kereven, trustee, Rhm Tr1 and Jmm Tr1 to Joel A. Sweeney and Stephanie M. Sweeney, 1997 N. Stillman Road, Oregon, $145,000.

Thomas G. Hawkins, trustee; and Thomas G. Hawkins Tr to Kimberly Lillian Miller, 822 Lakewood Greens Drive, Dixon, $305,000.

Alan Greene, trustee; and Greene Family Tr to Charles J. Ostrander III and Averi G. Ostrander, 502 Trotter Court, Oregon, $245,000.

Sheriff’s Deed

Sheriff Ogle County; Charles O. Schell, Deceased By Heirs; Helen B. Schell, Deceased By Heirs; Charles O. Schell, Estate Of By Admin; Jackie Hollandsworth; Jacqueline Hollandsworth; Jackie R. Hollandsworth; Debbie Scoles; Deborah Scoles; Michael Schell, Deceased By Heirs; Ashley M. Schell; and Mary Dwyer to Hub Shuttle Inc., 1162 S. Bradley Lane, Oregon, $128,801.

Deeds in Trust

Ronald Bowerman and Hanna Bowerman to Ronald B. Bowerman, trustee, Hanna Ks Bowerman, trustee, and Bowerman Family Tr1, 1241 Springdale Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Donald M. Hopkins, Tracy J. Hopkins and Tracey J. Hopkins to Donald Mark Hopkins, trustee, Tracey J. Hopkins, trustee, and Hopkins Family Tr, 10138 E. Hickory Ridge Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Jennifer L. Folz to Jennifer L. Folz, trustee, and Jennifer L. Folz Rev Tr, 9206 N. Lemke Drive, Byron, $0.

Cristina Alfano and Christina Alfano to Cristina Alfano, Trustee, and Alfano Tr0125, 801 S. 4th St., Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office